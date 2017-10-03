Menta Capital LLC Invests $349,000 in Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) Stock

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Saul Centers by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven N. Corey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip D. Caraci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $60,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,059 shares of company stock worth $1,538,614. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) opened at 63.28 on Tuesday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 129.11%.

BFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area.

