Menta Capital LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC)

Menta Capital LLC maintained its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of ARC Document Solutions worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,559,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 150,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 60,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,595,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 138,065 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 17.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 660,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARC Document Solutions Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ARC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/menta-capital-llc-has-383000-holdings-in-arc-document-solutions-inc-arc.html.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) opened at 4.11 on Tuesday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $190.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post $0.22 EPS for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc (ARC) is a document solutions provider for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. The Company also provides document solutions to businesses of various types. ARC’s offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, digital shipping/managed file transfer, and equipment and supplies sales.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.