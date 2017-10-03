Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Medical Properties Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2825242162909 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPW. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust (MPW) opened at 13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities across the United States and selectively in foreign jurisdictions. The Company’s segment is its investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans, as well as any equity investments in its tenants.

