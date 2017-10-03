MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) & HCP (HCP) Head to Head Contrast

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) and HCP (NYSE:HCP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of MedEquities Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of HCP shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of MedEquities Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of HCP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MedEquities Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. HCP pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. MedEquities Realty Trust pays out 240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HCP pays out 102.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MedEquities Realty Trust and HCP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedEquities Realty Trust 1 1 6 0 2.63 HCP 1 13 1 0 2.00

MedEquities Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.61%. HCP has a consensus price target of $31.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.18%. Given HCP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HCP is more favorable than MedEquities Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares MedEquities Realty Trust and HCP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedEquities Realty Trust 32.68% 5.58% 3.52% HCP 32.16% 9.96% 4.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MedEquities Realty Trust and HCP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedEquities Realty Trust $56.96 million 6.61 $46.67 million $0.35 33.89 HCP $2.02 billion 6.20 $1.17 billion $1.45 18.42

HCP has higher revenue and earnings than MedEquities Realty Trust. HCP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MedEquities Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HCP beats MedEquities Realty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company invests primarily in real estate across the acute and post-acute spectrum of care. It focuses on investing in various types of healthcare properties, including acute care hospitals; skilled nursing facilities; short-stay surgical and specialty hospitals, which focus on orthopedic, heart and other dedicated surgeries and specialty procedures; dedicated specialty hospitals, such as inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care hospitals and facilities providing psychiatric care; physician clinics; diagnostic facilities; outpatient surgery centers, and facilities that support these services, such as medical office buildings. As of September 30, 2016, the Company’s portfolio included 24 healthcare facilities and one healthcare-related debt investment.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities. Its Life science properties contain laboratory and office space for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies and other organizations. Its Medical office buildings contain physicians’ offices and examination rooms, and may include pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space and outpatient services. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in and managed 15 hospitals, 61 care homes in the United Kingdom and five post-acute/skilled nursing facilities.

