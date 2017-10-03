Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Takes Position in Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Huntsman Corporation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Huntsman Corporation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Huntsman Corporation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) opened at 27.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. Huntsman Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. Huntsman Corporation had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntsman Corporation will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUN. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Huntsman Corporation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntsman Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS AG raised their price target on shares of Huntsman Corporation from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Nomura lifted their price target on Huntsman Corporation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman Corporation in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Huntsman Corporation Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

