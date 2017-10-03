Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires Shares of 2,560 Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,255,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,881,000 after acquiring an additional 348,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,193,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,492,000 after acquiring an additional 650,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,398,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,041,000 after acquiring an additional 78,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,793,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,229,000 after acquiring an additional 324,748 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,516,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after acquiring an additional 849,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies Inc. alerts:

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE KEYS) opened at 42.21 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.38 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post $2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Gasparian sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $111,523.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $614,215.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $53.00 price target on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/mckinley-capital-management-llc-delaware-acquires-shares-of-2560-keysight-technologies-inc-keys.html.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.