MCBC Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) Shares Sold by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MCBC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,940 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC owned approximately 1.50% of MCBC Holdings worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in MCBC Holdings in the first quarter worth $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MCBC Holdings in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in MCBC Holdings by 222.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in MCBC Holdings in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in MCBC Holdings by 7.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCBC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) opened at 21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.22. MCBC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

MCBC Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. MCBC Holdings had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 443.78%. MCBC Holdings’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MCBC Holdings, Inc. will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MCBC Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut MCBC Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on MCBC Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded MCBC Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on MCBC Holdings in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MCBC Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

MCBC Holdings Company Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company is a designer and manufacturer of inboard tournament ski boats and V-drive runabouts under the MasterCraft brand. The Company operates through two segments: MasterCraft and Hydra-Sports. The MasterCraft product brand consists of recreational performance boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

