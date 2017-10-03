MBIA, Inc. (MBI) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of MBIA worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MBIA during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MBIA during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MBIA Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBI. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MBIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded MBIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MBIA in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of MBIA, Inc. (MBI) opened at 8.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.10 billion. MBIA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.85 million. MBIA’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MBIA, Inc. will post ($0.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MBIA, Inc. (MBI) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/mbia-inc-mbi-shares-bought-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the financial guarantee insurance businesses in the industry. The Company manages its business within three segments: United States (U.S.) public finance insurance; corporate, and international and structured finance insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.