Maximus, Inc. (MMS) Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 22,491.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $404,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474,723 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Maximus by 49.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,004,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $124,666,000 after purchasing an additional 663,189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Maximus by 10.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,767,000 after purchasing an additional 438,025 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maximus by 115.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 787,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,994,000 after purchasing an additional 422,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $344,476,000 after purchasing an additional 411,521 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Maximus in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Maximus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE MMS) opened at 65.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $600.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.12 million. Maximus had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post $3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bruce Caswell sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $497,680.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Montoni sold 29,203 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,763,277.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,161,601.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,403 shares of company stock worth $9,716,341 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services agencies. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, Health Services and Human Services. The U.S. Federal Services segment provides BPS and program management for large government programs, independent health review and appeals services for both the United States Federal Government, and state-based programs and technology solutions for civilian federal programs.

