Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) Holdings Cut by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,247.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,583,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,536,000 after buying an additional 16,833,967 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 483.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,236,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,403,000 after buying an additional 1,852,730 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,792,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 98.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,258,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,874,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products Inc. alerts:

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) opened at 47.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.52 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

Maxim Integrated Products announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/maxim-integrated-products-inc-mxim-holdings-cut-by-pinebridge-investments-l-p.html.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $159,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,443 shares of company stock worth $5,541,266. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.