Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) traded up 5.26% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,011 shares. The firm’s market cap is $37.28 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. On average, analysts expect that Good Times Restaurants will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, Director Alan A. Teran bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,543.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,706 shares of company stock valued at $123,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard (Good Times) restaurants and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar concept (Bad Daddy’s). The Company operates through two segments: Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. Good Times is a quick service restaurant concept.

