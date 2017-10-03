Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $163.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Mastercard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Mastercard (MA) opened at 141.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average is $124.53. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $99.51 and a 1-year high of $143.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 74.92%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard will post $4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 91,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $11,824,777.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,138,280.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total transaction of $2,014,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 864,668 shares of company stock worth $111,589,106. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Waldron LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $823,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

