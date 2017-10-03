Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Position Maintained by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. held its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 270,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mastercard by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $5,849,000. Finally, Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 50,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 91,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $11,824,777.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,570 shares in the company, valued at $22,138,280.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total value of $2,014,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,668 shares of company stock worth $111,589,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE MA) opened at 141.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average of $124.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.51 and a 12 month high of $143.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 74.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post $4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

