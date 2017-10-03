Martin McGann Acquires 62,500 Shares of Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP) Stock

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) insider Martin McGann purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £104,375 ($138,446.74).

Martin McGann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Martin McGann acquired 55,106 shares of Londonmetric Property PLC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £91,475.96 ($121,336.99).

On Wednesday, September 27th, Martin McGann acquired 92,764 shares of Londonmetric Property PLC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £153,060.60 ($203,025.07).

On Friday, September 29th, Martin McGann bought 62,500 shares of Londonmetric Property PLC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £104,375 ($138,446.74).

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) opened at 166.10 on Tuesday. Londonmetric Property PLC has a one year low of GBX 138.30 and a one year high of GBX 175.20. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.14 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 166.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC from GBX 175 ($2.32) to GBX 195 ($2.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.06) price target on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.39) price target on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 172.17 ($2.28).

About Londonmetric Property PLC

LondonMetric Property Plc is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Distribution, Offices, Residential and Development. The Company is involved in retailer-led distribution, out of town and convenience retail. The Company’s portfolio includes distribution and retail businesses across the United Kingdom.

