Marshall Witt Sells 300 Shares of Synnex Corporation (SNX) Stock

Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) CFO Marshall Witt sold 300 shares of Synnex Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.09, for a total transaction of $38,127.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Synnex Corporation (NYSE SNX) traded up 0.809% on Tuesday, hitting $128.945. The stock had a trading volume of 99,479 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.09. Synnex Corporation has a one year low of $100.06 and a one year high of $131.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.505 and a beta of 1.08.

Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Synnex Corporation had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synnex Corporation will post $8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Synnex Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Synnex Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Synnex Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Synnex Corporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,236,000 after purchasing an additional 302,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 9,152.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,655,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,198,000 after buying an additional 3,615,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,489,000 after buying an additional 71,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 13.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,810,000 after buying an additional 154,174 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,164,000 after buying an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Synnex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Synnex Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synnex Corporation from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synnex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Synnex Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synnex Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

Synnex Corporation Company Profile

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

