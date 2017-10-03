ManpowerGroup (MAN) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAN. BidaskClub raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.20.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) opened at 119.67 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $70.64 and a 12-month high of $120.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.17. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.40.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post $6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, COO Darryl Green sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $8,043,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,926.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 19,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $2,098,525.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,842.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,858 shares of company stock worth $13,029,300 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.6% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

