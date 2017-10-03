Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN) Position Raised by Hancock Holding Co.

Hancock Holding Co. boosted its stake in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. Hancock Holding Co. owned about 0.24% of Manning & Napier worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in Manning & Napier during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Manning & Napier by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manning & Napier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manning & Napier by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Manning & Napier by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manning & Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Manning & Napier in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manning & Napier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE MN) opened at 4.00 on Tuesday. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.22 million. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manning & Napier, Inc. will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Manning & Napier’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is an independent investment management company. The Company operates through investment management industry segment. It provides a range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds and collective investment trust funds, as well as a range of consultative services.

