Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Holds Holdings in Alere Inc. (ALR)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC continued to hold its stake in Alere Inc. (NYSE:ALR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Alere were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Alere by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alere by 104.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 115,090 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alere by 5.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Alere during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Alere by 0.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

ALR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Alere from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alere from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Alere from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Alere presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Alere Inc. (NYSE:ALR) remained flat at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,675 shares. Alere Inc. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.47 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26.

Alere Company Profile

Alere Inc is a provider of health information through diagnostic tests. The Company’s segments include professional diagnostics, consumer diagnostics, and corporate and other. The professional diagnostics segment includes an array of diagnostic test products and other in vitro diagnostic tests marketed to medical professionals and laboratories for detection of diseases and conditions within its areas of focus.

