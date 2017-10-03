Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $1,145,000 Holdings in Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC held its stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCKT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,430 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 4.72% of Socket Mobile worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (OTCMKTS SCKT) traded up 0.5854% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.7116. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,294 shares. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 million and a PE ratio of 2.1897. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.

Socket Mobile (OTCMKTS:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter.

Socket Mobile Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a producer of data capture products. The Company’s products are integrated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale (mPOS), hospitality, asset management, commercial services, healthcare and other mobile business markets. The Company operates through mobile systems solutions for businesses segment.

