Macro Bank Inc. (BMA) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macro Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Santander cut shares of Macro Bank from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Macro Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Macro Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Macro Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.35.

Macro Bank (BMA) opened at 119.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.09. Macro Bank has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $120.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Macro Bank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Macro Bank by 34.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macro Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Genesis Asset Managers LLP boosted its position in Macro Bank by 13.4% during the second quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 1,155,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,525,000 after purchasing an additional 136,358 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Macro Bank during the second quarter worth $10,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Macro Bank

Banco Macro SA is an Argnetina-based financial institution (the Bank) that offers traditional bank products and services to companies, including those operating in regional economies, as well as to individuals. In addition, the Bank performs certain transactions through its subsidiaries, including mainly Banco del Tucuman, Macro Bank Ltd, Macro Securities SA, Macro Fiducia SA and Macro Fondos SGFCI SA.

