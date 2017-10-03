Lydall (LDL) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Lydall (NYSE: LDL) is one of 18 public companies in the “Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lydall to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Lydall shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lydall shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lydall and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lydall Competitors 94 407 339 25 2.34

Lydall currently has a consensus price target of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.75%. As a group, “Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 5.84%. Given Lydall’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lydall is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lydall and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall $640.28 million $92.46 million 23.90 Lydall Competitors $696.10 million $107.92 million 49.45

Lydall’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lydall. Lydall is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lydall and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall 6.56% 17.43% 9.51% Lydall Competitors -24.03% 10.43% 4.25%

Risk and Volatility

Lydall has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lydall’s peers have a beta of 1.51, indicating that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lydall beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications. The Company’s segments are Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers. The Performance Materials segment includes filtration, thermal insulation and life sciences filtration businesses. The Technical Nonwovens segment includes its industrial filtration and advanced materials products. The Thermal/Acoustical Metals segment includes its metal parts and related tooling used in automotive applications. The Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segment includes its fiber parts business and related tooling used in automotive applications. Its Filtration products include LydAir MG (Micro-Glass) Air Filtration Media, LydAir MB (Melt Blown) Air Filtration Media and Arioso Membrane Composite Media.

