Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) Receives $7.99 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.99.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

In other Lonestar Resources US news, Director Stephen H. Oglesby acquired 10,000 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 22,200 shares of company stock worth $66,836 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lonestar Resources US by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 258,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 21.0% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,439,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 249,479 shares during the period. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 85.8% in the second quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 86,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 25.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 183,904 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 348,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lonestar Resources US (LONE) traded up 3.88% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 94,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The stock’s market capitalization is $81.84 million. Lonestar Resources US has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources Limited is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is involved in the exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in approximately 38,191 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale, Bakken and Three Forks plays.

