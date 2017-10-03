Logan Capital Management Inc. Continues to Hold Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. continued to hold its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (AMEX:TMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Tompkins Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (AMEX:TMP) traded down 0.10% on Tuesday, hitting $87.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,668 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $96.70.

Tompkins Financial (AMEX:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post $4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation (Tompkins) is a financial holding company. The Company is a community-based financial services company that offers an array of products and services, including commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, insurance, and brokerage services.

