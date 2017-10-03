Morgan Stanley set a GBX 80 ($1.06) price target on Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 87 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 73 ($0.97) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.06) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 83 ($1.10) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group PLC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 74.93 ($0.99).

Get Lloyds Banking Group PLC alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) opened at 67.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.96. The company’s market cap is GBX 43.12 billion. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 50.84 and a 1-year high of GBX 73.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Given a GBX 80 Price Target at Morgan Stanley” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/lloyds-banking-group-plc-lloy-given-a-gbx-80-price-target-at-morgan-stanley.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.45%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group PLC news, insider George Culmer bought 101,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £67,048.74 ($88,935.85). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £3,216.18 ($4,266.06). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 111,855 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,115.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.