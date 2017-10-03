Limoneira Co (LMNR) Director Ronald L. Michaelis Sells 1,500 Shares

Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Ronald L. Michaelis sold 1,500 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $35,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Limoneira Co (LMNR) opened at 23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.29 million, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.89. Limoneira Co has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.94 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Limoneira’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Limoneira Co will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 142,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Limoneira by 22.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Limoneira by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company is engaged in agribusiness and real estate development. The Company’s operations consist of fruit production, sales and marketing, rental operations, real estate development and capital investment activities. The Company’s segments include lemon operations, other agribusiness, rental operations and real estate development.

