Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) Holdings Raised by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lifetime Brands worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LCUT. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 74,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 235,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 53.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ LCUT) opened at 18.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $277.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.59 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Lifetime Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald Shiftan sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $75,801.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,525.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources and sells branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International and Retail Direct. In the U.S. Wholesale segment, the Company designs, markets and distributes its products to retailers and distributors.

