LifePoint Health (LPNT) vs. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Head to Head Analysis

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ: LPNT) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LifePoint Health and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifePoint Health 2 8 2 0 2.00 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0 5 6 0 2.55

LifePoint Health currently has a consensus target price of $65.22, suggesting a potential upside of 10.83%. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a consensus target price of $165.10, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Given LifePoint Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LifePoint Health is more favorable than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LifePoint Health and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifePoint Health $6.42 billion 0.37 $760.40 million $4.48 13.14 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings $9.67 billion 1.59 $1.86 billion $7.12 21.20

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has higher revenue and earnings than LifePoint Health. LifePoint Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of LifePoint Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of LifePoint Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LifePoint Health and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifePoint Health 2.61% 7.40% 2.66% Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 7.57% 16.85% 6.55%

Risk & Volatility

LifePoint Health has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings beats LifePoint Health on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 72 hospital campuses in 22 states, having a total of 9,424 licensed beds. It offers a range of general and specialized healthcare services to patients through a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities. Its services include general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation services and pediatric services, and in some of its hospitals, the Company offers specialized services, such as open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care and neuro-surgery. It provides outpatient services, such as same-day surgery, laboratory, x-ray, respiratory therapy, imaging, sports medicine and lithotripsy.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD). The LCD segment is an independent clinical laboratory business, which offers menu of frequently requested and specialty testing through an integrated network of primary and specialty laboratories across the United States. The CDD segment offers drug development services, and provides a range of drug research and development (R&D) and market access services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical device companies across the world. It serves a range of customers, including managed care organizations (MCOs), biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers.

