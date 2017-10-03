Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

QVCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Liberty Interactive Corporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price target on Liberty Interactive Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup Inc. cut their price target on Liberty Interactive Corporation from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Liberty Interactive Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Interactive Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Get Liberty Interactive Corporation alerts:

Shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ QVCA) traded up 1.70% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,082,186 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/liberty-interactive-corporation-qvca-rating-increased-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

In other Liberty Interactive Corporation news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 2,335 shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $56,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955 shares in the company, valued at $22,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 296,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $6,254,286.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,030,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,879,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,344,857 shares of company stock worth $51,282,498 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QVCA. Waldron LP increased its position in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Interactive Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Interactive Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Interactive Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.