Liberty Global PLC’s (LBTYA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LBTYA. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Global PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Liberty Global PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $43.00 target price on Liberty Global PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. UBS AG initiated coverage on Liberty Global PLC in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Liberty Global PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Global PLC has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.23.

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) opened at 34.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.63. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $2,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,253,666.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $97,937.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,423.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,610,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,412,081 and have sold 182,985 shares valued at $5,994,738. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global PLC in the first quarter worth $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 33.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC during the first quarter valued at $218,000. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global PLC Company Profile

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

