ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Bell Bank (OTCMKTS:LBBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Shares of Liberty Bell Bank (OTCMKTS:LBBB) opened at 1.93 on Monday. Liberty Bell Bank has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/liberty-bell-bank-lbbb-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-sell.html.

About Liberty Bell Bank

Liberty Bell Bank (the Bank) is a commercial bank. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using these deposits, together with other borrowed funds, to make commercial loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans and consumer loans, and to invest in overnight and term investment securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Bell Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Bell Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.