Legg Mason’s (LM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their buy rating on shares of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) in a report released on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $47.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LM. ValuEngine raised Legg Mason from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Legg Mason from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legg Mason from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.44.

Get Legg Mason Inc. alerts:

Shares of Legg Mason (NYSE LM) opened at 39.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.23. Legg Mason has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $42.08.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $793.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.60 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason will post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/legg-masons-lm-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-keefe-bruyette-woods.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 1,729.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,448,000 after buying an additional 7,499,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,399,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,352,000 after buying an additional 174,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,281,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,506,000 after buying an additional 88,706 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,183,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,303,000 after buying an additional 780,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.