Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on October 23rd

Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.

Legg Mason has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Legg Mason has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Legg Mason to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) opened at 39.00 on Tuesday. Legg Mason has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.23.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $793.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Legg Mason will post $2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LM. ValuEngine raised shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

