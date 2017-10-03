Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) Holdings Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Legg Mason by 1,729.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,448,000 after buying an additional 7,499,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,895,000 after acquiring an additional 111,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,281,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88,706 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 55.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,183,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,303,000 after acquiring an additional 780,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE LM) opened at 39.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. Legg Mason, Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $42.08.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $793.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Legg Mason, Inc. will post $2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Friday. Barclays PLC began coverage on Legg Mason in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

