Legal & General Group Plc Continues to Hold Position in Enersis Chile S.A. (ENIC)

Legal & General Group Plc held its stake in shares of Enersis Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Enersis Chile were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Enersis Chile by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enersis Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Enersis Chile by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enersis Chile by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Enersis Chile by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enersis Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) opened at 6.05 on Tuesday. Enersis Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of -0.47.

About Enersis Chile

Enel Chile SA is a Chile-based electricity utility company. The Company, through its combined entities and affiliates, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity businesses. The Company’s segments include Generation, Distribution, and Other businesses and intercompany transaction adjustments.

