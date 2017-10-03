Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 7,699 Shares of TICC Capital Corp. (TICC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of TICC Capital Corp. worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of TICC Capital Corp. by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in TICC Capital Corp. in the first quarter worth $131,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in TICC Capital Corp. during the first quarter worth $137,000. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its position in TICC Capital Corp. by 66.5% during the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in TICC Capital Corp. by 37.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

TICC Capital Corp. (TICC) opened at 6.81 on Tuesday. TICC Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $350.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). TICC Capital Corp. had a net margin of 142.50% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TICC Capital Corp. will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 5,077 shares of TICC Capital Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $33,863.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,739.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 63,371 shares of company stock valued at $422,090. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TICC Capital Corp. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TICC Capital Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded TICC Capital Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised TICC Capital Corp. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. TICC Capital Corp. has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

TICC Capital Corp. Profile

TICC Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return. The Company primarily focuses on seeking current income by investing primarily in corporate debt securities. The Company’s debt investments may include syndicated loans and bilateral loans.

