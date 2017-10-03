Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 3,170 Shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Southern Corporation worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Southern Corporation by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 6.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 64.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) opened at 23.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. Fidelity Southern Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $627.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Fidelity Southern Corporation had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity Southern Corporation will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Bockel sold 5,700 shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $125,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,126.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 548 shares of company stock valued at $12,016 in the last quarter. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank, which is a state chartered bank (the Bank). The Company provides an array of financial products and services for business and retail customers in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

