LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (LTXB) Receives $44.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on LTXB. BidaskClub lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. alerts:

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $129,311.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,808.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 28,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) traded down 0.52% on Friday, reaching $39.79. 204,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.93 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.94%. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (LTXB) Receives $44.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/legacytexas-financial-group-inc-ltxb-receives-44-38-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. LegacyTexas Bank (the Bank) is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary, which is a commercial bank that is focused on meeting the needs of businesses and consumers in the North Texas area. Its principal business consists of attracting retail deposits from general public and business community and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in commercial real estate loans, secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, as well as permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.