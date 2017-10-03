Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 1,040 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health Corporation in the first quarter worth $118,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health Corporation by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in CVS Health Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Corporation by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health Corporation news, CFO David M. Denton sold 237,078 shares of CVS Health Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.65, for a total value of $18,883,262.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,238,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $199,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,078 shares of company stock valued at $56,650,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on CVS Health Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) opened at 80.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average is $79.01.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.

CVS Health Corporation Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

