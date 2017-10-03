Ledyard National Bank Has $7.89 Million Position in Visa Inc. (V)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 29,772 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $3,004,292.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 10,400 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $1,074,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.51 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Visa Inc. (V) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.71. 1,943,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $106.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

