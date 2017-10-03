Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Ebix, Inc. (EBIX)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ebix by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Century Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ebix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Century Capital Management LLC now owns 85,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ebix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ebix by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Ebix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ebix in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ EBIX) opened at 65.80 on Tuesday. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $87.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.35 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 30.69%. Analysts expect that Ebix, Inc. will post $3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc (Ebix) is a supplier of software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry. Ebix provides application software products for the insurance industry, including carrier systems, agency systems and exchanges, as well as custom software development. Ebix conducts its operations through four channels, which include Exchanges, Carrier Systems, Broker Systems and Risk Compliance Solutions (RCS).

