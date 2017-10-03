Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in McDermott International, Inc. (MDR)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in McDermott International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McDermott International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,653,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,509 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in McDermott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in McDermott International by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in McDermott International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDermott International, Inc. (MDR) opened at 7.36 on Tuesday. McDermott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $788.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. McDermott International had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. McDermott International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDermott International, Inc. will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of McDermott International in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised McDermott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.47.

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

