Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases 100 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 2,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) opened at 85.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.32. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $90.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.51.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.80 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post $2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.02%.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Zell purchased 805,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.43 per share, with a total value of $70,410,264.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

