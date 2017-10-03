Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 6.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,103,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,365,000 after buying an additional 620,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 152,605.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,337,000 after buying an additional 5,748,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after buying an additional 214,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,396,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after buying an additional 104,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,981,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTLD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other Heartland Express news, EVP John P. Cosaert sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $161,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,836.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) opened at 25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

