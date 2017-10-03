Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,810,428 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,397,593 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands Corp. comprises approximately 1.2% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prudential PLC owned 0.73% of Las Vegas Sands Corp. worth $371,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 23.1% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 56,634 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 63.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,216 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 113.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 49,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands Corp. alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 976,246 shares. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The casino operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.18%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/las-vegas-sands-corp-lvs-shares-sold-by-prudential-plc.html.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands Corp. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.