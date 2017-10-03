Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.85 million. Lamb Weston Holdings’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings to post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.53 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) opened at 47.54 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation increased their target price on Lamb Weston Holdings from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Lamb Weston Holdings Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc (Lamb Weston), is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company’s segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail and Other. The Global segment includes operations associated with Lamb Weston’s business with large chain restaurant customers, whether those results are generated in the United States or abroad, as well as operations associated with retail and foodservice customers located outside of the United States and Canada.

