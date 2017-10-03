L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: "L & S Advisors Inc Invests $226,000 in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA) Stock" was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation.

Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE VEA) traded up 0.196% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.445. The stock had a trading volume of 987,129 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

