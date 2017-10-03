L & S Advisors Inc Invests $226,000 in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA) Stock

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE VEA) traded up 0.196% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.445. The stock had a trading volume of 987,129 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $43.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE:VEA).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.