L & S Advisors Inc Acquires 1,770 Shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSE:XLY) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Consumer Discretionary SPDR were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLY. Puplava Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 14,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 15,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSE XLY) traded up 0.183% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.415. 623,682 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54. Consumer Discretionary SPDR has a one year low of $76.61 and a one year high of $92.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Consumer Discretionary SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

Consumer Discretionary SPDR Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

