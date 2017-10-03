L Brands, Inc. (LB) Holdings Lowered by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 127.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in L Brands by 11.2% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in L Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) opened at 42.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post $3.14 EPS for the current year.

L Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $32.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $59.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Instinet decreased their target price on L Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $40.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

In other L Brands news, Director Allan R. Tessler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,654. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

