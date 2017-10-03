L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (LLL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $205.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $190.00.

LLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.36.

Get L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE:LLL) opened at 191.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.85. L-3 Communications Holdings has a 12 month low of $132.38 and a 12 month high of $191.60.

L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE:LLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. L-3 Communications Holdings had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L-3 Communications Holdings will post $8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (LLL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank AG” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/l-3-communications-holdings-inc-lll-receives-buy-rating-from-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. L-3 Communications Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In related news, Director Claude R. Canizares sold 2,981 shares of L-3 Communications Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $541,588.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 22,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $4,104,681.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,075 shares of company stock worth $9,459,098 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L-3 Communications Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings by 4.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings by 103.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings during the first quarter worth $141,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L-3 Communications Holdings Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.