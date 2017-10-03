KT Corporation (KT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded KT Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nomura raised KT Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of KT Corporation (KT) opened at 14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. KT Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $6,010,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT Corporation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,963,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,670,000 after purchasing an additional 258,022 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $1,958,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of KT Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Finally, Standard Life Investments LTD lifted its stake in shares of KT Corporation by 26.9% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 7,241,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

About KT Corporation

KT Corporation is a telecommunications service provider. The Company’s segments include the Customer/Marketing Group, the Finance Business Group and the Others Group. The Customer/Marketing Group segment is engaged in providing various telecommunication services to individual/home/corporate customers and the convergence business.

